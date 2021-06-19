Could Bills temporarily play home games at this college football stadium?

The Buffalo Bills continue to eye a new stadium, but something very intriguing could happen before a new one is built for the team.

Thad Brown of RochesterFirst reported Friday that the Bills are planning to build a new stadium in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park. However, it is unlikely that the new facility would be ready for use before 2025 at the earliest, while the Bills’ lease on Highmark Stadium expires in 2023. That could leave several seasons where the Bills do not contractually have a home stadium.

The report states that the Bills are looking at other options in case they are unable to get an extension on the current lease. One is playing home games in Toronto, while intriguingly, Penn State’s Beaver Stadium is also a consideration.

It’s no secret that Happy Valley is one of the toughest environments in college football to play in. That atmosphere might not translate as well to the NFL, but it would certainly make for an interesting scene if it came to pass. For now, it sounds like a far-fetched contingency plan.