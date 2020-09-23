Cam Newton shares why he took so little money to sign with Patriots

Cam Newton is well on his way to proving he should still be considered a high-end starting quarterback in the NFL, but he insists he is not thinking about the financial stability his success could bring.

Newton’s contract with the New England Patriots includes a league minimum base salary with several incentives. During his appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Tuesday, Newton said money is “not important” at this stage of his career.

“Let’s be honest, I’ve made money,” Newton said. “But for everything I play this game for, I haven’t received yet. And that’s why I’m playing. It’s not about money, it’s about respect.”

The Patriots presented Newton with a rare opportunity to compete for a starting job, which is all he was concerned about. He says he didn’t really try to get more money from them because he didn’t want to drag out the negotiations.

“And especially going back to the negotiating table when this opportunity presented itself, I didn’t want to keep going back-and-forth, this and that,” he said. “I said, ‘Listen, let’s get the deal done. Let’s do it.’ For all that it’s worth, it’s going to pay dividends moving forward.”

Newton was also asked if he is thinking about potentially signing a contract extension with the Patriots. While he said he has already grown to love the culture in New England, he insists his contract is way down on his priority list at the moment.

Teams will continue to monitor Newton’s health, but he has already shown he is still a dynamic playmaker. He has also said all the right things about some difficult situations, which could help him even more if he hits free agency. At 31, Newton should still have many years of elite football left in him if he can avoid injuries.

Cam Newton is now a member of the Patriots! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Cam Newton Patriots shirt. You can buy it here.