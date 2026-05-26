Carlos Mendoza issues a hard truth after loss to the Reds

It is not getting much better for the New York Mets, and manager Carlos Mendoza is also running out of words to express his dismay over what the club is going through.

After getting swept in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins, the Mets returned home and took another stumble on Monday, losing to the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 7-2, at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y.

“They’re all frustrating, especially when you’re not playing well,” Mendoza told reporters about the Mets’ losses, via SNY. “They’re all the same, to be honest with you. It sucks.”

No one probably had it worse in the Reds game than New York starter Nolan McLean, who gave up seven earned runs on five hits in just 3 1/3 innings. Cincinnati scored the first seven runs of the contest, and it was not until the sixth frame that the Mets’ offense put a run on the board.

Mendoza received some assurance about his job security as the Mets skipper in April, but his seat may be getting warmer again with the losses piling up for New York. Currently last in the NL East standings with a 22-32 record, the Mets are given just 16.6% chance to make the MLB playoffs by FanGraphs.