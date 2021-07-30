Carson Wentz out indefinitely with foot injury

Carson Wentz sat out practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday due to a foot injury, and it is unclear when the quarterback will be able to return.

Wentz will undergo further testing on his foot and be held out indefinitely, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Wells. Second-year quarterback Jacob Eason took first-team reps on Friday with rookie Sam Ehlinger serving as his backup.

The Colts could be simply playing it safe with Wentz, but it is never a good sign when your starting quarterback is out indefinitely during training camp. Wentz needs all the reps he can get this offseason as he tries to prove he can get his career back on track. Any time he misses could be a major issue heading into the season.

Wentz arrived in Indy via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. He has been reunited Frank Reich, who served as the offensive coordinator with the Eagles when Wentz was an MVP candidate. Wentz recently explained why the trade has reignited his passion for football.