CenturyLink Field employee diagnosed with coronavirus

A CenturyLink Field employee who worked a February 22 game between the XFL’s Seattle Dragons and Dallas Renegades has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The employee, who served as a vendor during the game, recently tested positive for COVID19 and has been quarantined. No other employees have tested positive to date and the schedule at CenturyLink Field remains in place.

“There are no extra precautions required for those who attended the Feb. 22 game or who will attend upcoming events,” the King County press office said in a statement, via ESPN. “But all King County residents should know that the risk for infection with COVID-19 is increasing in our community.

“As of now, Seattle’s professional sports organizations — Dragons, First & Goal/Seahawks, Mariners, and Sounders FC — will continue with scheduled events. The teams are in touch with local health officials and their respective leagues on a regular basis, as this public health issue continues to evolve.”

In response to the employee falling ill, the XFL has established a COVID-19 taskforce.

“The health and safety of the extended XFL family — especially our fans in Seattle — is of the utmost importance,” Jeffrey Pollack, XFL president and COO said in a statement. “We share everyone’s concern about this public health issue and understand it is evolving on a daily basis.”

In addition to home games for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and XFL’s Dragons, CenturyLink Field is also home to the MLS’ Seattle Sounders and MLB’s Seattle Mariners.

The next sporting event on schedule is an MLS game between the Sounders and Columbus Crew on Saturday, March 7.