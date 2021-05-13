 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 13, 2021

Chiefs acquire CB Mike Hughes in trade with Vikings

May 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kansas City Chiefs logo

The Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday acquired cornerback Mike Hughes in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

KC traded a 6th-round pick in 2022 to Minnesota for a 7th-round pick in 2022 and Hughes.

The Vikings made Hughes a first-round pick (No. 30 overall) in 2018. He has only played in 24 games over three seasons though due to neck injuries. Hughes’ rookie season was also ended by a torn ACL injury.

The 24-year-old has 80 career tackles and two interceptions. Minnesota had previously declined Hughes’ fifth-year contract option, as expected.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus