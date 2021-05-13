Chiefs acquire CB Mike Hughes in trade with Vikings

The Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday acquired cornerback Mike Hughes in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

KC traded a 6th-round pick in 2022 to Minnesota for a 7th-round pick in 2022 and Hughes.

The Vikings made Hughes a first-round pick (No. 30 overall) in 2018. He has only played in 24 games over three seasons though due to neck injuries. Hughes’ rookie season was also ended by a torn ACL injury.

The 24-year-old has 80 career tackles and two interceptions. Minnesota had previously declined Hughes’ fifth-year contract option, as expected.