Christian McCaffrey could miss time with shoulder injury

Christian McCaffrey returned for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday after missing five games with an ankle injury, but the star running back’s return may be short-lived.

McCaffrey suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he could miss more time. McCaffrey will undergo tests on Monday, but his status for a big Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is said to be “very much in doubt.”

McCaffrey immediately resumed his role as focal point of Carolina’s offense on Sunday. He had trouble finding running room with just 69 yards on 18 carries, but he caught 10 passes for 82 yards and scored two touchdowns. He was a big reason why the Panthers nearly pulled off an upset.

While he was optimistic that he could beat his recovery timeline from his ankle injury, McCaffrey ended up missing right around the amount of time that was expected. Shoulder injuries are always tricky for running backs, so it’s possible McCaffrey could be looking at another multi-week absence.