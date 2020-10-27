Christian McCaffrey has chance to return Thursday

The Carolina Panthers may be ready to get their star running back on the field again.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule opened the door to Christian McCaffrey returning Thursday after missing the previous five games with a high ankle sprain. Rhule added that the decision is ultimately up to the team’s training staff, but a return is possible.

“It’s sort of out of my hands, but I am hopeful we will have him,” Rhule said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

The star running back was on the practice field Monday, albeit in a red non-participation jersey.

McCaffrey originally suffered the injury on Sept. 20 and was given a 4-to-6 week timetable for recovery. He had said he wanted to beat that, but even if he plays Thursday, that would make it a five-week recovery, essentially in line with the projection.

McCaffrey tallied 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns last season. The Panthers remain on the fringes of the playoff race if they can get hot, but they’ll need their star running back if that’s going to happen.