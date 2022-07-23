Bengals to have major uniform change in 2022

For at least one game in 2022, the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals will have a sweet new look.

It was revealed on Friday that the Bengals will don a unique new alternate helmet during the regular season, and it will be absent of their classic orange. Rather, for the first time in team history, Cincinnati will wear a white helmet with their traditional black bengal stripes.

A deal's a deal. 🤝 Presented by Swift Meats pic.twitter.com/miE5FLlzdS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 22, 2022

For the first time in Bengals’ franchise history, white will replace the primary orange color on the striped helmet that has been featured since 1981 in what will be Cincinnati’s alternate helmet this season. Team will announce games it will wear white helmets for next week. pic.twitter.com/jXCoGxUdMp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2022

A team spokesman told ESPN that an announcement will come next week detailing when, exactly, the Bengals intend to wear their new white helmets.

The uniform change marks the second consecutive year in which the Bengals have made a tweak. In 2021, they introduced brand new white jerseys that were worn in nine different games.

The Bengals join the New York Giants, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers as teams who have opted to take advantage of the NFL’s new two-helmet rule. However, more are expected to be announced prior to the July 31 deadline.