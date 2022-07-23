 Skip to main content
Bengals to have major uniform change in 2022

July 23, 2022
by Dan Benton
Joe Burrow signals thumbs up

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gives a thumbs up to the fans after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The Bengals collected their first win of the season, 33-25, from the Jaguars.

For at least one game in 2022, the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals will have a sweet new look.

It was revealed on Friday that the Bengals will don a unique new alternate helmet during the regular season, and it will be absent of their classic orange. Rather, for the first time in team history, Cincinnati will wear a white helmet with their traditional black bengal stripes.

A team spokesman told ESPN that an announcement will come next week detailing when, exactly, the Bengals intend to wear their new white helmets.

The uniform change marks the second consecutive year in which the Bengals have made a tweak. In 2021, they introduced brand new white jerseys that were worn in nine different games.

The Bengals join the New York Giants, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers as teams who have opted to take advantage of the NFL’s new two-helmet rule. However, more are expected to be announced prior to the July 31 deadline.

.

