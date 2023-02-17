Cowboys hiring former first-round pick to their coaching staff

After parting ways with Kellen Moore this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys are hiring another former NFL player.

Field Yates of ESPN reported this week that the Cowboys are bringing in Sharrif Floyd to be their assistant DL/defensive quality control coach. It is the first career coaching gig for the ex-defensive tackle Floyd.

Floyd was a First Team All-American in college at Florida (where he played under current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn). He was then picked in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Floyd logged 9.5 sacks over his first three years with the Vikings but saw his career come to an early end due to injuries (including nerve damage from a botched 2016 knee surgery that Floyd later sued Dr. James Andrews over).

Still only 31 years old, Floyd had already spent time at Cowboys training camp last season working with the coaching staff. Now he has officially joined that staff (which is in the midst of multiple personnel changes).