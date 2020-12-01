Cowboys-Ravens Week 13 game postponed until Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens had a second game postponed as a consequence to their COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ravens were scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving evening during Week 12. That game was postponed to Sunday, then Tuesday, and finally has been scheduled to be played on Wednesday Dec. 2 at 3:40 pm ET.

That is not their only game that has been postponed.

Baltimore’s Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys was originally scheduled to be the Thursday night game. If the schedule were not altered, the Ravens would have been playing on Wednesday Dec. 2 and Thursday Dec. 3. The NFL originally moved the Thursday game to Monday, Dec. 7. However, that game has now been moved to Tuesday Dec. 8 at 8:05 pm ET.

The NFL moved the Pittsburgh-Washington game from Sunday Dec. 6 to Monday Dec. 7. If the Ravens-Cowboys game had not been moved to Tuesday, the NFL would have had three games on Monday Dec. 7 (Pittsburgh-Washington, Baltimore-Dallas, and the original Monday night game between the Bills and 49ers in Arizona).

The league will now have two games on Monday next week, one on Wednesday, but no Thursday night game.