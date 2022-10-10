Crazy fact goes viral about New York’s NFL teams after Week 5

It is a new dawn for professional football in the New York metropolitan.

Both the New York Giants and the New York Jets were victorious in Week 5 to each improve to 3-2 on the NFL season. The former defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22 in a hard-fought game in London, while the latter trounced the Miami Dolphins by a convincing 40-17 final score.

Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus shared a hard-to-believe fact about the two New York teams after their respective Week 5 wins — this is now the first time both clubs have had a winning record at the same time since 2015.

The #Giants and #Jets both have winning records for the first time since 2015. Winning football in New York.🗽 pic.twitter.com/LkXL7dC77I — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2022

The last half-decade or so has been filled with chronic futility for both the Giants and the Jets. Since the 2015 cutoff that Meirov cites, the two teams have combined for one total playoff berth and one total winning season (both belonging to the Giants for a 2016 campaign in which they won 11 games but lost in the Wild Card round). If you throw that season out, neither team has even won more than seven games in a year since.

The tides are turning in 2022 though, owed in part to a couple of energizing young coaches (Brian Daboll and Robert Saleh) and a pair of stingy defenses that are both in the top dozen in the NFL for fewest yards allowed per game. It is safe to say that the two New York teams have come a long way from just a few months ago when they were being sued by their own fans.