Dak Prescott discusses recovery in positive Instagram video

Dak Prescott spoke on Thursday for the first time since suffering a brutal ankle injury against the New York Giants, and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback says he is in “great spirits.”

Prescott shared a short video on Instagram in which he said he was on his way to the doctor to see his leg for the first time since undergoing surgery. He insists he is maintaining a positive attitude and looking forward to coming back stronger than ever. The Pro Bowler also said he is embracing the opportunity to view the football season from a different perspective.

An update from @dak “Great spirits. .. Ready to start this road to come back.” pic.twitter.com/Ylv6zIoKJ1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2020

“I’m ready to start this road to comeback. This little adversity is just going to be another chapter in the book. I’m excited to look forward and write it,” Prescott said. “I’m in great spirits and I’m gonna stay that way. I’m looking forward to this football season and seeing the game from a different perspective and supporting my teammates.”

Prescott was immediately taken to the hospital on Sunday after he suffered a gruesome ankle injury. He underwent surgery and is expected to miss 4-6 months.

Since Prescott was playing under the franchise tag, some have wondered how the injury will impact his long-term contract negotiations with the Cowboys. The Jones family insists it will have no bearing on the talks.

Assuming the recovery timeline is accurate, Prescott should be ready to fully participate in offseason activities next year. Andy Dalton will take over in the meantime, and the message he delivered to his teammates on Sunday makes it seem like he is ready for the challenge.