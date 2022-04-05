Dallas Cowboys have interest in adding WR

The Dallas Cowboys have made some significant moves at the wide receiver position this offseason, and they may not be done yet.

Several teams expressed interest in DeVante Parker before the Miami Dolphins traded the veteran wideout to the New England Patriots on Saturday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys were one of those teams and are still looking to add a receiver.

One of the teams that expressed interest in acquiring WR Devante Parker before New England ultimately did was the Dallas Cowboys, per league sources. Dallas not done looking to add another WR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2022

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns last month. That move was about money more than anything else, as Cooper is under contract for $20 million per season. Dallas then used some of those savings to give Michael Gallup a new contract.

Cooper was a big part of the Cowboys’ offense. They obviously think highly of Gallup, but their interest in Parker shows they still feel Dak Prescott needs another weapon.

