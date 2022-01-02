Davante Adams to be hit with franchise tag by Packers?

Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers tried to work out a contract extension prior to the 2021 season, but the talks eventually fell apart. It’s unclear if the two sides will be able to work out a long-term deal in the coming months, but the Packers are reportedly not planning to let the star wide receiver test free agency.

The Packers are expected to use the franchise tag on Adams if necessary, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The goal would still be to work out a long-term extension.

Adams has made it clear that he will not settle for anything less than becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in football. He has only made his case stronger this season. Adams has 106 catches for 1,362 yards and 10 touchdowns. He caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns in just 14 games last season.

DeAndre Hopkins is currently the highest-paid receiver in the league with an average annual value of more than $27 million per year. The franchise tag would pay Adams an estimated $20 million in 2022, though he likely would not want to play under it.

Aaron Rodgers is still facing an uncertain future in Green Bay, which could have a significant impact on the Adams situation. Rodgers seemed to hint this week that he is open to remaining with the Packers. Adams was then asked if his future with the team is tied to that of Rodgers, and he gave an interesting response.

Photo: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) participates in training camp at Ray Nitschke Field, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin