Davante Adams has great advice for young wide receivers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is one of the NFL’s most accomplished players at his position. That makes his advice valuable, especially when he’s being as real and honest as he was Wednesday.

Adams offered some unfiltered advice to young receivers on Wednesday. The Packers receiver said he’s often asked for drills to do during the offseason, and he made clear he sees little value in that approach.

This is an epic Davante Adams quote on what he tells young receivers to work on during the offseason, but my goodness, does this also apply to life, in general, in the social media age. #Packers pic.twitter.com/ZLSofzMXRm — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) January 5, 2022

“Go run routes, and run full speed routes,” Adams said. “You do all these drills. I don’t want you out there doing stuff that ain’t gonna translate to the game and help you as a football player. We play football. We don’t go put a bunch of drills on Instagram. We play football. That’s what I do. I don’t share a lot of what I do behind the scenes because I like to think that it shows, the proof is in the pudding. It’s all in the film.”

There is a lot that goes into Adams’ point. A lot of young wide receivers like to make flashy plays or show off what they can do uncontested, but few can pull it off during games. Adams has risen above many of his peers with this kind of work ethic.

It is no secret that young players look up to Adams. This advice may well land with some of them.

