Davante Adams explains how he returned from hit so quickly

Davante Adams took a big hit during his Green Bay Packers’ win on Sunday night over the San Francisco 49ers. His quick return left some wondering what happened.

The Packers receiver went deep for a pass on first-and-10 in the fourth quarter with his Packers leading 24-21. Adams was unable to hang on to the deep ball amid traffic. He was nailed by Jimmie Ward, who slammed into him.

No flag on this hit on Davante Adams Hoping he is okay pic.twitter.com/OOwpOYNwpf — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 27, 2021

Adams was down on the field after the hit, and many wondered why there was no penalty flag. People were even more stupefied when Adams returned after missing just one play.

So, what happened?

Adams says he just had the wind knocked out of him because he was hit in the chest, not head. He was evaluated for a concussion, but since the hit was to his chest, he passed it quickly.

Davante Adams said he got wind knocked out of him on hard hit from Jimmie Ward. His chest bothered him, not his head. He was evaluated for concussion on sideline, but “pretty apparent to them right away” that he was good. “How I was able to get through it is I’m different.” pic.twitter.com/W4Lql64Q0K — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 27, 2021

There you have it.

Adams, who is Aaron Rodgers’ go-to target, had 12 catches for 132 for a touchdown. He also caught both pass plays from Rodgers on the winning drive.