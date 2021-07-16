Saints’ David Onyemata suspended over banned substance

The New Orleans Saints will be without one of their key defensive players at the start of the 2021 season, as David Onyemata announced on Friday that he has been suspended.

Onyemata revealed in a statement on Instagram that he has tested positive for a banned substance. He took responsibility for what goes into his body but said he has “never knowingly taken anything that could cause a positive test.” The defensive tackle did not say if he will appeal.

Here’s the full statement:

Onyemata had 6.5 sacks in 15 games last year. He has played in all but two games during his five seasons with the Saints. The 28-year-old was also suspended for one game in 2019 following a marijuana citation.

The Saints could also be without Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore to start the season. Lattimore was arrested back in March, though the NFL has not announced any discipline for him.