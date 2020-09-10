Deion Sanders defends Odell Beckham Jr. against wild rumor

Everyone seems to want to weigh in on the wild rumor that is floating around about Odell Beckham Jr. this week, but NFL legend Deion Sanders says he spoke with OBJ directly about it. Not surprisingly, the Cleveland Browns star says the entire story was made up.

An Instagram model known as Slim Danger went on the “No Jumper” podcast this week and claimed she had an unusual sexual encounter with Beckham. She says Beckham likes when women defecate on him, which of course sent the internet into a frenzy.

Deion Sanders of Barstool Sports said Thursday that he spoke with OBJ directly. Sanders is “110 percent” convinced the rumor is false.

“My problem is why — if somebody comes out with some bulljunk on you — are we gonna believe them when we actually have the relationship with you? Shouldn’t we believe you instead of them?” Sanders asked. “Now, if they had said it the other way around, that Odell doo-doo’ed on them, I might have said, ‘Eh, you got a point there.’ But, no, I can’t see that one.”

Sanders also complimented Beckham for the way he has handled the unexpected attention.

“He’s at the point now, and I’m so proud of him, where he’s matured past the point of caring about foolishness like that,” Sanders said. “A couple years ago it would have had him all flustered. Now he’s like, ‘Eh, it’s part of the game.'”

Whether it’s true or not, Beckham seems to be laughing the rumor off. He appeared to issue a subtle response on Instagram, and ” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>his girlfriend even got in on the fun. OBJ has bigger things to worry about with a few days to go until the start of the 2020 season.