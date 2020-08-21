Deshaun Watson outlines lofty ambitions for Texans career

Deshaun Watson hasn’t gotten far in the playoffs with the Houston Texans, but he’s not letting that lower his ambitions.

Watson outlined his goals for the Texans both this season and beyond. One is obvious — to win a Super Bowl — but he’s thinking beyond that. The quarterback said Friday that he wants to start a dynasty with Houston.

“.@deshaunwatson asked about trying to win a Super Bowl: “Now that’s my priority. That’s for sure. I’m trying to pull a big three. I won a state championship. I won a national championship. So of course I’m trying to get a Super Bowl (championship). I’m trying to be legendary.. pic.twitter.com/Mn8vkBkfrn — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 21, 2020

It’s a high-level mentality from Watson. The Texans have been maligned for their lack of success, particularly in the playoffs. That hasn’t been all Watson’s fault, but the longer he goes without winning some big games, the more questions will arise. Even if he’s successful personally, it may be that he has to leave Houston to find that level of success.

Watson is also ready to get paid. If nothing else, it’s another signal of his commitment to Houston despite rumors of discontent with the franchise.