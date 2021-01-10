Report: Deshaun Watson has not spoken to Texans about trade

Deshaun Watson may decide this offseason that he wants out of Houston, but the star quarterback has not yet requested or demanded a trade.

Watson has been on vacation and has not spoken with the Texans, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reports. That means the topic of a trade has not been discussed by the two sides.

Even if Watson is on vacation, the fact that he has not demanded a trade through his agent or otherwise is a positive sign for the Texans. That could, in theory, mean the Pro Bowler is taking time to think about his future and has not completely given up on the idea of returning to Houston in 2021.

Watson is said to be furious with the Texans that they did not give him any input in their general manager search. He is also reportedly angry that the team did not interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy.

Watson has a no-trade clause in the contract extension he signed before the season. However, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday that there could potentially be a blockbuster quarterback swap involving Watson, and Watson may be open to it.