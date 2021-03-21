Report: Interest in Deshaun Watson trade remains high despite lawsuits

Multiple lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson apparently have not diminished trade interest.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, multiple teams remain interested in trading for Watson, though they are monitoring the allegations being made against the quarterback. The Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos are named as interested teams.

Watson is facing numerous allegations of sexual assault. He could potentially be disciplined by the NFL under the personal conduct policy no matter what happens legally. It makes sense that teams would be monitoring the situation, and there may be some reluctance to actually pull off a trade as long as this matter is unresolved.

The Texans remain uninterested in trading Watson for the moment. The entire market may remain in a holding pattern for now due to the uncertainty of the situation, but it’s not chasing teams away yet.