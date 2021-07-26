Deshaun Watson’s QB coach makes bold prediction about potential trade

The Houston Texans are reportedly open to trading Deshaun Watson, and it sounds like those close to the quarterback believe it is only a matter of time before he ends up with a new team.

Quincy Avery, who has been Watson’s personal QB coach since Watson was in high school, predicted on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” recently that Deshaun would be traded before the Texans reported to training camp on Sunday. That obviously did not happen, but Avery also said he is certain Watson will be traded this offseason.

The podcast was recorded on Friday. You can hear the relevant clip below:

“I know there’s teams out there that want him. I’m 100 percent sure he’ll be traded at some point in the coming future,” Avery said. “I think the Texans have made the decision to move on. He doesn’t want to be there. They’re ready to move on. All they want is fair market value for him, and they’ll get a lot.”

Avery also said this offseason is “the best I’ve ever seen Deshaun look,” though his opinion is obviously biased.

Watson is still under NFL investigation after more than 20 massage therapists accused him of sexual misconduct. The women have all filed lawsuits against Watson, but those civil cases may not be resolved until next year.

The Texans are not lowering their asking price for Watson despite the allegations. There are likely fewer teams interested in him now than there were several months ago, though one team has been mentioned as a possible suitor even this late in the offseason.