Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB

Tom Brady should generate plenty of interest if he decides to play next season, but one team the star quarterback was previously linked to can be crossed off the list of suitors.

The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Miami remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa and is pleased with the progress he made this season under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.

Tagovailoa was playing at an MVP level before multiple concussions derailed his season. He wound up missing four games due to head injuries, and there have been questions about whether the 24-year-old will consider retiring early. Tagovailoa’s parents shared some insight into their son’s future plans recently.

Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The rumor at the time was that owner Stephen Ross was trying to execute a plan to bring both Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to Miami. The plan supposedly fell apart after Brian Flores filed a discrimination lawsuit against the Dolphins and the NFL.

The NFL later determined that the Dolphins did had impermissible communications with Brady and Payton. Miami was hit with significant tampering penalties during the offseason.

If the Dolphins genuinely believe in Tagovailoa, it would make no sense to bring Brady in for a season or two. We have heard of some other landing spots for Brady that seem a lot more logical.