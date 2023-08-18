Eagles WR Tyrie Cleveland carted off the field with scary neck injury

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was forced to exit Lincoln Financial Field on a stretcher midway through a preseason matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

With 7:23 in the third quarter, Cleveland was battling for position to catch a deep ball from Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee. Cleveland tried to make a leaping grab for the football and landed hard on his neck and shoulder area. He remained motionless on the field before medical personnel rushed to his aid.

Tyrie Cleveland comes down hard on his head/neck and shoulder area and gets carted off pic.twitter.com/oNgxHDFfyv — Dave Lorenz, DPT (@DLorenzDPT) August 18, 2023

Players and coaches from both sides appeared completely distraught as they watched medical staff attend to Cleveland. Several players also took a knee as a show of support for their injured peer.

The Eagles later announced that Cleveland suffered a neck injury and that their wide receiver has movement in all extremities.

Injury Update: WR Tyrie Cleveland is out with a neck injury. He has movement in all of his extremities. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 18, 2023

Cleveland exited the contest with one catch for four yards. Cleveland led Philadelphia with 68 receiving yards on 5 catches during their first preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland has widely been considered one of the standout performers at Eagles training camp. He was used sparingly in his first three seasons with the Denver Broncos before signing on with the Eagles midway through their playoff run last season.