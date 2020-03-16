Ereck Flowers, Dolphins agrees to three-year, $30 million deal

Ereck Flowers has had plenty of ups and downs throughout his NFL career, but that did not stop the offensive lineman from cashing in with a big free agent contract.

Flowers has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The contract includes nearly $20 million guaranteed.

Flowers was a disappointment with the New York Giants after they drafted him with the No. 9 overall pick in 2015. The Giants released the former Miami star after benching him midway through the 2018 season, and he went on to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then the Washington Redskins last year. Flowers transitioned from tackle to guard with Washington last year and had a very good season, which is why he landed a big contract.