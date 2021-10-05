ESPN writer responds after Bill Belichick criticizes upcoming book

ESPN writer Seth Wickersham has published more bombshell stories about the New England Patriots over the past several years than any other member of the media. He claims to have spoken with dozens of sources inside the organization, but Bill Belichick recently insisted he has never been one of them. Wickersham was surprised to hear the coach say that.

Wickersham is publishing a book on Oct. 12 about the Patriots’ dynasty called “It’s Better to Be Feared.” Several snippets from the book have already made headlines, and Belichick said Monday that he has never even spoken with Wickersham.

“Well I don’t think any of us are surprised by that type of media coverage,” Belichick said during his weekly appearance on WEEI, via Hayden Bird of Boston.com. “I mean I don’t think I’ve ever even talked to the guy, so I don’t know.”

On Tuesday, Wickersham described Belichick’s claim as “curious.” He said he has spoken with the future Hall of Famer on several occasions.

Was just asked about this in an interview. Curious thing for him to say. We've spoken many times over the years, recorded and on record, for stories both on Brady and himself: An hour on his coaching tree, 45 min on Ken Shipp and learning offense; 20 min on the draft process, etc https://t.co/zDrj6aAogW — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) October 5, 2021

Wickersham also shared a passage from the book in which he described what it is like to interview Belichick.

Passage from the book where Bill was really kind and cool, when we were talking and my questions were bad but he knew what i was trying to get at: https://t.co/uNykzCNiRY pic.twitter.com/HxMSlLD2WL — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) October 5, 2021

Obviously, Wickersham is not lying about having spoken with Belichick. The coach simply doesn’t want to breathe life into all of the juicy narratives Wickersham has shared. Wickersham’s book includes stories about the time Belichick almost got into a fistfight with Eric Mangini, how Belichick supposedly snubbed Brady after Brady left the Patriots, and more. It’s no surprise Belichick is unhappy with some of what has been written.