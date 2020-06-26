Ezekiel Elliott sued after dogs allegedly attacked pool cleaner

Ezekiel Elliott has more legal trouble to sort through in advance of the 2020 season.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a woman who was cleaning Elliott’s pool at his Frisco, Texas home in March has filed a lawsuit against the Dallas Cowboys star after she claims his three dogs violently attacked her. The woman claims Elliott’s Rottweiler bit her arm and dragged her and then his two bulldogs began attacking her legs. She said she was bit multiple times before being taken to the emergency room in “immense pain.”

The alleged victim says her injuries were so bad she required surgery on her forearm two weeks after the incident. She claims she has been dealing with complications from the procedure and is in constant physical and mental pain from the attack. She’s seeking over $200,000 but less than $1 million in damages from Elliott.

A spokesperson for the Frisco Police Department told TMZ that animal services responded to an incident at Elliott’s home on March 11, but no charges were filed.

The woman who is suing Elliott says she is not the first pool cleaner to be attacked by his Rottweiler, either. She says the dog bit someone else who was cleaning the pool in December 2019.

Elliott’s agent Frank Salzano told TMZ the star running back was in “no way negligent in connection with the alleged incident and intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit.”

Elliott, of course, is no stranger to legal trouble. He was accused of domestic violence several years ago and suspended for the start of the 2017 season, though no charges were filed. He also had a lawsuit filed against him over a car collision in 2018.