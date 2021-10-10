 Skip to main content
Look: Falcons had to improvise after forgetting kicking net in London

October 10, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Falcons kicking net

The Atlanta Falcons made the long trip to London this week for their game against the New York Jets, and it appears they forgot to pack an important piece of equipment.

Prior to kickoff, some Falcons staffers were spotted on the sideline rigging up a makeshift kicking net. They used two step ladders and a net from a goal.

The contraption seemed to work just fine:

This isn’t the first time we have seen something bizarre happen during a London game, and it probably won’t be the last. It will, however, likely be the only time the Falcons ever forget their kicking net.

