Former 49ers TE Greg Clark dead at 49

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Greg Clark, who was a third-round selection of the team in 1997, passed away on Friday at the age of 49.

Clark’s cause of death has not yet been reported but in a statement released by his family, they claim he had recently suffered from CTE-like symptoms.

“It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Greg Clark, 49, cherished husband, father, son, brother and friend to so many,” the statement read. “Greg was a dedicated family man who was successful at everything he did, from his academic and athletic achievements as a Stanford scholar athlete to his role as tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, to the creation of a successful real estate platform throughout the bay area. Most importantly, he was a cherished and dedicated father of three sons, and a loving husband to his wife of 23 years.

“His recent suffering from CTE symptoms cannot extinguish the breadth of his impact on us and others and we are forever grateful for the time we have had with him. It is our hope that through further research we can gain more knowledge surrounding CTE.”

The 49ers also released a statement on Clark’s passing.

“Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark. … Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the team’s statement read.

Over the course of his five-year NFL career, Clark appeared in 55 games (39 starts), hauling in 92 receptions for 909 yards and four touchdowns.

Prior to being drafted by the 49ers, Clark spent several years at Stanford, where he had been recruited by Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh.