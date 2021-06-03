38-year-old Frank Gore still hoping to play in 2021

Frank Gore is ready and hoping to play a 17th NFL season if the right team gives him a call.

The 38-year-old running back told KNBR’s “Murph and Mac” Wednesday that he is working out in Miami and hoping that he gets an opportunity to play in 2021, though he admitted he’s prepared to retire if the opportunity does not come his way.

“I know that I can still play the game, I know I can help a team,” Gore said. “But it’s also got to be the right situation that I feel that I can be on a team that could go to the playoffs and get a chance to probably go to the Super Bowl. I know that I can still play the game of football, but I also want to be in the right situation on the right team.”

Gore said he’s planning to wait until at least training camp to determine his future, and that it will ultimately come down to whether or not the right opportunity presents itself.

“I talked to a couple teams, but my agent told me not to put any teams’ names out there. I kind of want to wait to training camp,” Gore said. “I want to feel that. I want to wait to see if it’s the right situation for me … If a team calls and I feel like it’s right, I’ma do it. But if I don’t like the situation, I’ll say forget it and I’ll retire.”

Gore has singled out one team he’d love to finish his career with, but that’s not likely at this point. It sounds like he’s set on playing for a contender, which makes sense. He’s just about at the end of his career and wants to pursue championships, especially after playing for the lowly New York Jets in 2020.

Gore isn’t a lead back anymore, nor will he take on a large role in an offense. He still managed 653 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 2020, so it’s not as if he has nothing to offer.