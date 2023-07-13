Giants announce long overdue change for 2023 season

The New York Giants have announced a big change for the upcoming season, and it is one that many fans have been waiting years for.

Rather than using the generic NFL shield, the Giants will have their own team logo painted at midfield inside MetLife Stadium this season. They unveiled a photo on Thursday of what the turf will look like when they play.

First look at our new 50 👀 pic.twitter.com/qlwOgxCiBt — New York Giants (@Giants) July 13, 2023

The Giants share MetLife Stadium with the New York Jets, which is why a generic NFL logo has been painted at midfield during games the last several years. It is obviously possible for the logos to be changed, which is likely what will happen this season. Though, the Jets have yet to make any official announcements about their plans.