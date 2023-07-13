 Skip to main content
Giants announce long overdue change for 2023 season

July 13, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Brian Daboll on the sideline

Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks up during the second half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have announced a big change for the upcoming season, and it is one that many fans have been waiting years for.

Rather than using the generic NFL shield, the Giants will have their own team logo painted at midfield inside MetLife Stadium this season. They unveiled a photo on Thursday of what the turf will look like when they play.

The Giants share MetLife Stadium with the New York Jets, which is why a generic NFL logo has been painted at midfield during games the last several years. It is obviously possible for the logos to be changed, which is likely what will happen this season. Though, the Jets have yet to make any official announcements about their plans.

