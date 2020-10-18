Giants bench No. 4 overall pick Andrew Thomas to start game

The New York Giants hoped to sure up their offensive line when they used the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft on Andrew Thomas, but they benched the former Georgia star to begin Sunday’s game against Washington.

Thomas was benched in favor of third-round pick Matt Peart. As ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan notes, Thomas did not play until the first snap of the second quarter. That could be an indication that the benching was for disciplinary reasons.

Andrew Thomas was just warming up on the sideline. It appears he might be entering the game. My understanding is the benching was not necessarily performance-related. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 18, 2020

It’s unclear why Thomas didn’t get the start, but it would make no sense for the Giants to bench him for one quarter if they were unhappy with the way he has played.

Thomas locked up a starting role after Nate Solder opted out of the 2020 season, but there was speculation that he might be able to take Solder’s job anyway. It will be interesting to see if the Giants reveal the reason for not playing him in the first quarter on Sunday.