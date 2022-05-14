 Skip to main content
Giants coach shares which player stood out at rookie minicamp

May 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jashaun Corbin catches a pass

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive back Jashaun Corbin (25) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

NFL teams are already getting to work this offseason with rookie minicamps, giving some of their newest players the opportunity to show what they can do. While the first day of practice didn’t go well for one first-round pick, some other rookies are shining.

The New York Giants on Saturday held their second day of rookie minicamp. Head coach Brian Daboll spoke with the media after the day and shared who stood out. He mentioned former Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin, who was an undrafted free agent.

Corbin began his college career at Texas A&M before transferring to Florida State, where he spent the last two seasons. He rushed for 887 yards and 7 touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry last season.

The Giants have Saquon Barkley as their lead back. They added Matt Breida in March and also have Gary Brightwell, a sixth-round pick from last year. But it sounds like they are excited about what Corbin might be able to do for them in the fall.

