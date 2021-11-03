Giants had alarming amount of false positive COVID-19 tests

The New York Giants were given the impression on Tuesday that they may have to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak, but they have since gotten better news.

The Giants returned 13 positive COVID-19 tests among those who were tested on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. All 13 members of the team were re-tested on Wednesday, and only running backs coach Burton Burns’ tested positive again.

Giants had 13 positive results among those tested yesterday; all 13 were retested today and the only positive was RB coach Burton Burns, who turned 69 last week. Three players missed practice today due to COVID protocol: RB Saquon Barkley, G Matt Skura and S Xavier McKinney. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

Several players missed practice on Wednesday due to COVID-19 protocols. They should now be cleared to return.

Unless 12 of the 13 people who tested positive on Tuesday kicked COVID-19 out of their systems overnight, that means the results were false positives. It is unclear how something like that happens.

False positive COVID tests have been an issue dating back to last season. The Kansas Chiefs had several positive tests prior to a game last year, but all came back negative after being re-tested. Matthew Stafford also landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last season after a false positive. His wife was openly furious with the NFL over the situation.