Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room

The New York Giants on Sunday pulled off a big 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round of the playoffs, and they celebrated accordingly.

Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins had a monster game with 8 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in his team’s victory. After the game, Hodgins shared a video on Instagram of himself and his teammates celebrating. They were dancing to Bankroll Fresh song “Take Over Your Trap.”

The best part was the guys passing around a giant hat that said “HIM” on it.

Hodgins sent a message via Twitter after the game:

God brought me a long way man. Without him I wouldn’t even be playing today. Thankful to be apart of this team🙏🏽 — Isaiah Hodgins (@IsaiahHodgins) January 16, 2023

The 24-year-old receiver was a 6th-round pick by the Bills in 2020, but they waived him in November. The Giants picked him up, and two months later, he’s putting up big numbers in the playoffs.

Next up for the Giants will be a Saturday evening game in the Divisional Round at the Philadelphia Eagles.