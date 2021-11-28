Giants trolled Eagles after big divisional win

The New York Giants definitely had their moment after Sunday’s victory over their NFC East rivals.

The Giants got a big 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 12 to keep their playoff hopes alive. After the game, MetLife Stadium trolled Eagles fans as they left by playing the theme to the TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” over the speakers, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com.

The song could be heard in the background as Giants star Saquon Barkley gave his postgame interview on television.

LMAO they’re playing the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia theme at MetLife after the giants beat the eagles pic.twitter.com/QLKbFQhNA8 — paul (@ShiftyJuice) November 28, 2021

The Giants improved to 4-7 with the win while knocking the Eagles down to 5-7. The Cowboys lead the NFC East at 7-4, but both the Giants and the Eagles are still on the playoff bubble.

The two teams have always had a strong rivalry, as we have seen many times over the years. The Giants took it to an entirely new level of greatness on Sunday by using Danny DeVito to troll the Eagles.

Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA Today Sports