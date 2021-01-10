Here’s why Browns’ coaches all drove to Pittsburgh for playoff game

The Cleveland Browns will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski for their playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and the team has taken some drastic measures to assure it does not lose anymore members of its coaching staff.

Members of the Browns’ coaching staff all drove from Cleveland to Pittsburgh for Sunday’s game rather than flying, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. The travel arrangements were made as a precaution to both avoid potentially exposing coaches to COVID-19 and allow more space for players to distance on the team flight. Coaches were given the option of driving themselves or having a car service bring them.

Stefanski was one of several members of the Browns organization to test positive for COVID-19 leading up to the Wild Card playoff game. The coach will have to watch the game in isolation at his home and cannot be in contact with the team due to NFL rules.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski feels great but is out tonight against the Steelers. Like so many Browns' fans in Cleveland, Stefanski will be in the basement of his home tonight, watching the game on a 60-inch HD TV, alone, no family or friends around, with his phone off. This season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2021

It’s unfortunate that Stefanski is missing Cleveland’s first playoff game in nearly a decade, but his absence may not even be the most heartbreaking story from the Browns this week.