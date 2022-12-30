Insane fact about Titans goes viral after Thursday night game

The Tennessee Titans might be one of the unlikeliest potential playoff teams of all-time.

Tennessee lost to the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 on “Thursday Night Football,” marking their sixth consecutive loss. They fell to 7-9 on the season overall.

Ari Meirov shared a mind-blowing fact about the Titans after the game — with the loss to the Cowboys, Tennessee is now 0-7 this year against teams that currently have a winning record.

Indeed, most of the Titans’ wins in 2022 have come against doormats. They have beaten Las Vegas, Indianapolis (twice), Washington, Houston, Denver, and Green Bay. Of those teams, the Commanders (who are 7-7-1) have the best record.

Of course, there is still a lot to like if you are a Titans fan. Despite sitting multiple starters such as Derrick Henry and Malik Willis (leaving John Q. Driveways named Hassan Haskins and Joshua Dobbs to fill in), Tennessee kept competitive against Dallas through three quarters. Furthermore, the AFC South is so bad that the Titans still have a chance to win the division (the 7-8 Jaguars currently hold the lead).

The team obviously has a big decision to make for Week 18. But at the end of the day, the Titans somehow have a shot to defy the odds and earn one of the most improbable playoff berths of our time.