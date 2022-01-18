Jags DL Lerentee McCray arrested for allegedly leading police on high-speed chase

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Lerentee McCray was arrested on Sunday morning after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase in Central Florida.

According to News4Jax, the Fruitland Park Police Department’s arrest report states that police clocked McCray doing 88 mph in a 50 mph zone. As police attempted to stop McCray in his Dodge Ram pickup truck, McCray allegedly put his hand out the window and flipped off the officer. McCray later claimed he was just motioning to the police to follow him.

McCray is accused of traveling at a high speed, swerving through various lanes, and driving in a reckless manner. He was eventually stopped by officers from the Tavares Police Department. Those officers believed McCray was operating in an altered mental state and sent him for an evaluation.

McCray was arrested and charged with a second-degree felony for fleeing and eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property. He posted bond and was released eight hours after his arrest.

Jags LB Lerentee McCray arrested in central Florida. Report says he was going 100+ mph and gave an officer the bird during a chase. (Lake County) @actionnewsjax @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/ZGWy18vewL — Natalie Changlin (@NatalieChanglin) January 18, 2022

McCray is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 14.

McCray has been in the NFL since 2014 despite going undrafted out of Florida. He had nine tackles in 12 games this season.