New-look Jaguars still not receiving national TV interest

May 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have made some big changes to their franchise, but they still have not commanded interest from TV executives.

The Jags only have primetime game in the 2021 season: on Thursday night at Cincinnati on Sept. 30.

The lack of a “Sunday Night Football” or “Monday Night Football” game continues for Jacksonville. The last time the Jags played on “Sunday Night Football” was in 2008. Their last “Monday Night Football” game was in 2011. Both streaks are the longest in the NFL.

The Jags have a new head coach in Urban Meyer and new quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who was the No. 1 pick. They will have to prove they can win and score points in order to start getting national TV games.

If this man makes the roster and actually starts having a role, you could expect one of the streaks to end.

