New-look Jaguars still not receiving national TV interest

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have made some big changes to their franchise, but they still have not commanded interest from TV executives.

The Jags only have primetime game in the 2021 season: on Thursday night at Cincinnati on Sept. 30.

Apparently Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer didn’t do much for TV executives because the Jaguars have only one prime time game: The obligatory Thursday nighter at Cincinnati on Sept. 30. It has been 13 years since the Jaguars played a Sunday night game… https://t.co/AW1E8jD0Sz — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) May 13, 2021

The lack of a “Sunday Night Football” or “Monday Night Football” game continues for Jacksonville. The last time the Jags played on “Sunday Night Football” was in 2008. Their last “Monday Night Football” game was in 2011. Both streaks are the longest in the NFL.

The Jags have a new head coach in Urban Meyer and new quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who was the No. 1 pick. They will have to prove they can win and score points in order to start getting national TV games.

If this man makes the roster and actually starts having a role, you could expect one of the streaks to end.