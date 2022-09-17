Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022.

Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that is because the Packers have bested them in recent years. In fact, Alexander added that one of his go-to lines is to tell people that things could always be worse — he could be a Bears fan.

#Packers CB Jaire Alexander says he enjoys playing against Bears because it’s a “good game” when they meet. Of course, lopsided nature of this rivalry doesn’t hurt. “It’s fun. It’s exciting,” Alexander says. “I always say, ‘Things could be a lot worse. I could be a Bears fan.’” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 16, 2022

Ouch. The worst part is that Bears fans cannot really do a ton to rebut this. Since the start of the 2009 season, Green Bay is 23-4 against the Bears. That’s why Aaron Rodgers has been equally open about taunting them, and make no mistake, that goes both ways.

The Packers looked poor in a season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings, while the Bears are 1-0. Despite that, the Packers certainly appear to be favorites.