Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears

September 17, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jaire Alexander before a game

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) walks off the field during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022.

Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that is because the Packers have bested them in recent years. In fact, Alexander added that one of his go-to lines is to tell people that things could always be worse — he could be a Bears fan.

Ouch. The worst part is that Bears fans cannot really do a ton to rebut this. Since the start of the 2009 season, Green Bay is 23-4 against the Bears. That’s why Aaron Rodgers has been equally open about taunting them, and make no mistake, that goes both ways.

The Packers looked poor in a season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings, while the Bears are 1-0. Despite that, the Packers certainly appear to be favorites.

