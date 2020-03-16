LB Jamie Collins gets 3-year, $30 million deal from Lions

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Detroit Lions have added a former New England Patriots player.

The Lions are signing linebacker Jamie Collins to a 3-year, $30 million deal, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The deal reportedly includes $18 million guaranteed. Detroit reportedly had competition from the Saints to sign Collins.

Collins, 30, was a second-round pick by the Patriots in 2013. He was traded to Cleveland in 2016, who then cut him last year. The Patriots picked up Collins after that, and he had 81 tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions, a touchdown, and three forced fumbles for them. He was part of a fearsome defense in New England that was dominant, especially early in the year.

In Detroit, Collins will be playing under Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who used to be New England’s defensive coordinator. Last year, Detroit signed former Patriots Danny Amendola, Justin Coleman, and Trey Flowers in free agency.

The Lions began the season well last year before things unraveled and Matthew Stafford got hurt. Patricia has gone 9-22-1 in two seasons as the team’s head coach.