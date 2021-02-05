Reporter explains how Chiefs trainer ‘saved the Super Bowl’

The Kansas City Chiefs had a big COVID scare over the weekend, and at least one reporter is giving credit to a Chiefs staffer for saving the Super Bowl.

Last weekend, the Chiefs had a barber visit the team facility to give haircuts to the team’s players. The barber was on his second haircut when a rapid test showed a positive COVID-19 result. The barber was pulled aside, while the two players who had their hair cut were placed on the COVID/reserve list. Both players have since tested negative.

But FOX Sports NFL reporter Jay Glazer thinks that Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder saved the Super Bowl by giving the barber the rapid test.

From @jayglazer w/us on @FoxSportsRadio – 'Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs trainer, SAVED THE SUPER BOWL by giving the Chiefs barber a quick COVID test. Because Mahomes was up next…guys were coming up and who knows what happens. He saved the Super Bowl.' — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) February 5, 2021

If the rapid test result weren’t known, then Patrick Mahomes and other Chiefs players would have been on the COVID list and forced into protocol to test out of it. That could have put the Super Bowl in jeopardy.

So, yes, the trainer’s move ensured a situation didn’t become much worse. And one Chiefs player has even had some fun with the situation.