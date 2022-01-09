Jerry Jones did not lie about Cowboys’ plans for Week 18 game

Jerry Jones was not lying when he talked about his Dallas Cowboys’ plans for their Week 18 game at the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night.

One of the big questions teams that have already clinched their divisions entering the final regular season game face is whether they should play starters or give them rest. Jones said prior to Saturday night’s game that he expected quarterback Dak Prescott to play into the fourth quarter.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the @1053thefan pregame show said he expects Dak Prescott to still be playing in the fourth quarter. “We’re going in here to get better tonight. … The best we’ve got are gonna be on the field and they’re gonna be on the field a long time.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 9, 2022

Jones wasn’t lying.

Prescott remained in the game through a touchdown drive that began in the third quarter and ended with a touchdown early in the fourth. After giving his Cowboys a 37-20 lead thanks to his fifth touchdown pass of the game, Prescott finally was subbed out for Cooper Rush.

Prescott’s final stats were: 21/27 for 295 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

Jones’ reasoning makes sense. The Cowboys played well on Saturday night, which should give them confidence and momentum entering the playoffs. This was also a good time for Prescott to build his confidence.

Ezekiel Elliott also added some context to the decision.

Ezekiel Elliott told @saltersl that he wanted to play tonight because of how the Cowboys finished the 2016 season. He didn’t play in Philadelphia in Week 17. Dallas then had the first round bye. Cowboys came out flat in their divisional round game against GB, fell behind 21-3 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 9, 2022

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports