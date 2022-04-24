Report: AFC team ‘all in’ on trying to trade for Deebo Samuel

The New York Jets have two picks in the top 10 of this year’s NFL Draft, and they are said to have a very specific plan in mind for the second one.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, there is buzz amid NFL circles that the Jets are “all in” on trying to use the 10th overall pick as part of a trade package for Deebo Samuel. They also have the No. 4 overall pick, which many expect them to use on an elite pass-rusher.

Samuel has requested a trade, but it is unclear if the San Francisco 49ers are open to dealing the star wide receiver. If they do, the Jets would certainly make sense as a potential trade partner. They have been aggressively pursuing top receivers this offseason. However, it is worth noting that Tyreek Hill was given a choice between the Jets and Miami Dolphins, and he chose the latter. Hill had a savage quote about turning down New York.

Like Hill, Samuel does not have a no-trade clause. However, any team that gives up major assets to acquire him would almost certainly want assurances that Samuel will sign an extension. Without a long-term agreement in place, a trade is far less likely.

There has been talk that the Niners will not give up Samuel unless a team makes a massive offer. We would not rule out the Jets doing just that.