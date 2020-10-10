 Skip to main content
Jets-Cardinals game to be played on schedule after false positive test

October 9, 2020
by Larry Brown

Adam Gase

Sunday’s Week 5 game between the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals will go on as scheduled in Week 5 after a COVID-19 test was found to be a false positive.

The Jets announced on Friday that they sent all team personnel home after receiving a positive COVID-19 test. However, they later received negative test results for everyone in their organization, indicating there was a false positive.

The game will not be moved.

The Jets will host the Cardinals at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are 0-4, while Arizona is 2-2.

Jets head coach Adam Gase is not making any changes to the team’s practice strategy despite being winless.

