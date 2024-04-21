Jets could reportedly trade up in draft to address 1 need

The New York Jets would like to get some help for Aaron Rodgers in the upcoming NFL Draft, and there is a chance they could try to move up in the first round to do that.

Wide receiver is one of the top needs for the Jets heading into the draft, and ESPN’s Rich Cimini says the team would love to land Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU’s Malik Nabers or TCU’s Rome Odunze. However, most analysts expect all three players to come off the board before the Jets pick at No. 10.

If all three of the aforementioned players are gone, the Jets could look to draft an elite offensive tackle. Cimini says a trade up is also a possibility.

“A trade up can’t be ruled out, considering (General manager Joe) Douglas’ aggressive background. The spot to watch is No. 8, held by the Atlanta Falcons, who want defense and probably can get a top defender in a lower slot,” Cimini wrote on Sunday. “Don’t be surprised if the Jets leapfrog the Chicago Bears (No. 9) to grab a wide receiver, or possibly, a lineman if Alt slips. The Bears have been linked to Washington receiver Rome Odunze.”

Rodgers will likely have a say in whatever the Jets do in the draft, whether they admit it publicly or not. If the quarterback pushes for a trade up and the price is right, that might carry some weight with the team’s decision-makers.

If the Jets stay at No. 10 and Harrison, Nabers and Odunze are all gone, there is another prominent player they could draft to potentially boost their passing offense.