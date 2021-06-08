Jim Fassel has died – dead at 71

Former NFL head coach Jim Fassel has died at the age of 71.

The Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer reported the news about Fassel on Monday. Apparently Fassel was taken to the hospital by a friend Monday after experiencing chest pains. He died of a heart attack while under sedation.

Fassel played quarterback in college at USC and Long Beach State. He was drafted in the 7th round by the Bears in 1972. He spent time with three NFL teams in 1972, then played in the CFL and later the World Football League.

By 1974, Fassel went into coaching. He coached Utah in college for five seasons. Then he coached the New York Giants from 1997-2003, leading them to the playoffs three times. Fassel was NFL Coach of the Year in 1997 and took the Giants to the Super Bowl in the 2000 season.

Fassel’s son, John (Bones), is the special teams coordinator for the Cowboys.