Jimmy Garoppolo shares thoughts on 49ers’ interest in Tom Brady

Jimmy Garoppolo spent several years living in Tom Brady’s shadow before he finally got a chance to shine with the San Francisco 49ers, so it would be understandable if he were angry when the Niners contemplated signing Brady this offseason. Based on what he says, however, Garoppolo took it in stride.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic asked Garoppolo this week about John Lynch and San Francisco’s brass having internal discussions about signing Brady. The 28-year-old said it “kind of comes with the territory.” He also said he respected how Lynch and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan were transparent with him.

“The one thing I can say about the whole situation was Kyle and (general manager) John (Lynch) were very honest with me the whole time,” Garoppolo said. “That’s their job — to put the best team together possible — and you’ve got to respect that. So as long as the honesty and truthfulness is there, I respect those guys, I love those guys. And it’s going to be a fun year this year.”

Garoppolo did not play well down the stretch in the Super Bowl, which gave his critics more ammunition. Some feel he is not the long-term solution at quarterback for the 49ers, and Lynch admitted back in April that he at least considered adding Brady when word surfaced that Brady wanted to play in San Francisco. Garoppolo insists he wasn’t overly bothered.

“It’s the NFL,” he said. “There’s competition. Everyone’s trying to put the best team together they can. And that’s just the reality of it.”

There have been reports that Lynch has concerns about Garoppolo’s ceiling, but the 49ers appear to be committed to the 28-year-old. The fact that the Niners considered signing Brady in the weeks after Garoppolo led them to the Super Bowl should only serve as further motivation for Jimmy G.